Preview: Secrets of the Whales
The photographer & score composer of this National Geographic four part special on whales from around the world talk with Patrick Stoner about the 3 year project.
Fresh Air opens the window on contemporary arts and issues with guests from worlds as diverse as literature and economics. Terry Gross hosts this multi-award-winning daily interview and features program.
The photographer & score composer of this National Geographic four part special on whales from around the world talk with Patrick Stoner about the 3 year project.
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal