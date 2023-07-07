    Sculptor Creates Wedding Dress Replicas to Have & to Hold

    Ceramic Bride Sculptor, Woodworking Couple, Creative Escape Rooms & more!

    Air Date: July 7, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, meet a sculptor who turns wedding dresses into works of art. Try woodworking at a local workspace. See how a woodworking couple makes one-of-a-kind furniture. Looking for fun? Crack the code at Exit 4 Private Escape Rooms, take a swing at Mt. Laurel’s Top Golf, satisfy your sweet tooth at Philly’s Sugar Factory, or sing the night away at Collingswood’s Songbird Karaoke.

