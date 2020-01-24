Watch/Listen: Senate impeachment trial

    Sang Kee Peking Duck House, Heartbeet Kitchen & Victor Cafe

    Air Date: January 23, 2020

    Kae Lani is joined by consultant Rob Alesiani, occupational therapist Madeleine Clements, and software engineer Souradeep Sinha. They make thoughtful arguments for why duck is the best dish in the world as evidenced by Sang Kee Peking Duck House in Chinatown, talk about finding comfort foods that are both vegan and gluten free at Heartbeet Kitchen in Westmont, New Jersey, and the merits of pasta served with a side of singing at the Victor Cafe in South Philly.

    Brought to you by Check, Please! Philly

