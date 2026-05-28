    Sports In America

    Robert “The Chief” Parish on a Life of Toughness

    Air Date: May 29, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 53:45

    For nearly two decades, Robert Parish built a reputation on the Boston Celtics as a steady force. He was durable and consistent, winning nine All-Stars and four NBA championships alongside greats like Larry Bird and Kevin McHale.

    But before Parish became the silent backbone of the Celtics dynasty, he was just a shy kid from Louisiana who barely knew how to dribble. In his recent memoir, “The Chief: The Story of the Boston Celtics’ Most Enigmatic Icon,” Parish shares an inside look at his life story — from brutal 1980s rivalries in Boston to the personal controversies that complicate his legacy. Today on Sports in America, Parish reflects on a life shaped by toughness both on and off the court.

    Show Notes

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