Kae Lani is joined by attorney Colin Saltry, comedian Ayisha Henry, and stay at home mom Tracey McCaughey. The three guests break down what makes a good mushroom soup at Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft in Ardmore, the life changing magic of caterpillar bread at Bing Bing Dim Sum on Passyunk Ave, and the kind of meal that makes you want to share with strangers at Vernick in Center City.