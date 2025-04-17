Restaurant Favorites: Sofi’s Corner Cafe, Sorrentino’s Pasta + Provisions, DuBu

Our Check, Please! guests sit down at the table with Kae Lani to talk about Sofi’s Corner Cafe, a super cozy French-Moroccan cafe in Center City; Sorrentino’s, a handmade pasta spot in Ambler with a rotating seasonal menu; and an authentic Korean tofu soup house, Dubu in Elkins Park. In this episode, we try tajins, casarecci, bibimbap, and more!