    Restaurant Favorites: Sofi’s Corner Cafe, Sorrentino’s Pasta + Provisions, DuBu

    Air Date: April 17, 2025

    Our Check, Please! guests sit down at the table with Kae Lani to talk about Sofi’s Corner Cafe, a super cozy French-Moroccan cafe in Center City; Sorrentino’s, a handmade pasta spot in Ambler with a rotating seasonal menu; and an authentic Korean tofu soup house, Dubu in Elkins Park. In this episode, we try tajins, casarecci, bibimbap, and more!

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Check, Please! Philly

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate