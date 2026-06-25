    Sports In America

    Reliving the ‘96 Atlanta Olympics with Dominique Dawes

    Air Date: June 26, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 51:03

    Some of the best athletes in the world are in the United States right now, competing in World Cup games all over the country. For American athletes, the pressure to perform on their home turf can be intense. But that’s nothing new.

    Dominique Dawes has been there before. She was a part of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in 1996, when the Olympic Games came to Atlanta. She competed on a squad that became known as the Magnificent 7, who the world believed had a shot to win the first team gold medal in women’s gymnastics in American history. To get to the top, Dominique would have to survive racism, abuse, and the all-consuming pressure of the world stage, all while she was still a teenager.

    In this episode, we’re going to turn back the clock 30 years, when all eyes were on seven American teenagers hoping to make history — and on U.S. soil. If the pressure didn’t get to them first.

    Show Notes

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