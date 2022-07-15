    Prison Compost Program Cultivates Hope

    Air Date: July 15, 2022

    Next on You Oughta Know, learn about a prison compost program that produces rich soil and so much more. Find out how Tree Tenders are transforming Philly neighborhoods. Visit a pop-up bar at the Rodin Museum garden. Discover a creative space with repurposed factory machines, artisans, and parties. See Philly’s first mobile refill station for eco-friendly shopping. Check out N.J.’s only one-stop shop for beans and brews. Learn how to pick the perfect watermelon.

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

