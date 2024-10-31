Primary Plant Based, Le Virtu, La Carreta
Three guests try vegan global flavors, an Abruzzi date-night spot, and a Jersey taco truck.
Kae Lani and our guests meet up to talk about a Fishtown vegan spot serving an inventive seasonal menu with globally inspired dishes, a traditional Abruzzi restaurant on Passyunk serving up house-cured meats and imported aperitivi, and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it taco truck in Hammonton dishing out locally famous campechano tacos. Come dish with us!
