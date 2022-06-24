Donate

    Phoenix Ultimate Frisbee Team Soars in South Philly

    Air Date: June 24, 2022

    Next on You Oughta Know, visit South Street’s eclectic Art Mart, home to 150+ area artists. Find out how the Philadelphia Phoenix ultimate frisbee team is expanding the sport. Get a taste of some of the best smoked Texas brisket—right here. Discover a downtown resurgence in Wilmington. Visit a museum that tells the story of slavery in America. See a new mural that memorializes transgender individuals. Meet a Good Soul nominee whose Making A Change Group is doing just that.

