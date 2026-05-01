    You Oughta Know

    Philly Firsts

    For America’s 250th, join us at PAFA to explore Philly firsts.

    Air Date: May 1, 2026

    Honoring America’s 250th anniversary, we explore Philadelphia firsts from The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the nation’s first art school and museum. Stories include Besty Ross and her role in creating the American flag, Judge Carolyn Temin, the first balloon flight, and Ben Franklin’s bucket brigade.

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    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

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