    Hittin’ Season

    Phillies Take Another Series in Toronto

    Air Date: June 11, 2026
    Listen 39:04

    Ho hum, just another series win for the Phillies, who are now 28-12 under Don Mattingly following their victory on Wednesday over the Blue Jays. On Episode 1089 of Hittin’ Season, the Good Phight’s John Stolnis recaps the series. Also, is Mattingly overusing closer Jhoan Duran? And John opens the X and Blue Sky mailbag for a lot of trade deadline questions as the deadline draws ever closer.

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    Hosted by John Stolnis, Liz Roscher and Justin Klugh

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