Phillies Take Another Series in Toronto

Ho hum, just another series win for the Phillies, who are now 28-12 under Don Mattingly following their victory on Wednesday over the Blue Jays. On Episode 1089 of Hittin’ Season, the Good Phight’s John Stolnis recaps the series. Also, is Mattingly overusing closer Jhoan Duran? And John opens the X and Blue Sky mailbag for a lot of trade deadline questions as the deadline draws ever closer.