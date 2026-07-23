    Hittin’ Season

    Phillies Put the “Fun” in Fundamentals Against the Dodgers & Trade Deadline Rumors

    John Stolnis of The Good Phight breaks down the final two games of the series and runs through the latest MLB Trade Deadline rumors involving the Phillies.

    Air Date: July 23, 2026
    Listen 41:15

    The Phillies dropped the final two games of their series against the Dodgers in Philadelphia thanks to some brain dead baserunning gaffes and errors that show the gap between Los Angeles and the Phils. John Stolnis of The Good Phight breaks down the final two games of the series and runs through the latest MLB Trade Deadline rumors involving the Phillies.

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