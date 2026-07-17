Phillies Make a Hazy Return from the All-Star Break
In a cloud of wildfire smoke, the Phillies and Mets started the second half of their seasons at Citizens Bank Park.Listen 43:19
In a cloud of wildfire smoke, the Phillies and Mets started the second half of their seasons at Citizens Bank Park. Justin Klugh and Liz Roscher recap the All-Star festivities in Philadelphia, and talk about Aaron Nola, Trea Turner, and a 4-1 loss, as well as MLB’s recent ban of AI use in the dugout.
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