Phillies Cardiac Kids in DC!Listen 51:57
After losing Monday’s opener, the Phillies made MLB history with two incredible 9th inning comebacks against the Washington Nationals in DC. The Good Phight’s John Stolnis recaps an incredible week in the nation’s capital. So many heroes! Is this team channeling the 2022 NL champs? Also, Justin Klugh joins the show to talk about his book, “Summer of the Cheap Weiners,” and Hittin’ Season Nationals Insider Ethan Stolnis (yep, they’re related).
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