    Patti LaBelle and Kevin Eubanks

    Air Date: September 5, 2025
    Listen 54:12
    Patti LaBelle

    Patti LaBelle performs at the Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

    Patti LaBelle is one of the signature voices in the history of R&B music. The Philly-born singer has won multiple Grammys and sold more than 50 million records. But behind the dramatic flair of her on-stage persona, there’s a deeper story. Her 1996 autobiography detailed how she had to overcome crippling shyness, as well as traumatic abuse.

    On this edition of Radio Times Rewind, we showcase Marty Moss Coane’s interview with LaBelle shortly after her book came out, as she talks about her Philly upbringing and the power of the writing process as therapy.

    Later in the episode, we also feature a conversation Marty had with former Tonight Show bandleader and Philly-native Kevin Eubanks.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Radio Times Rewind

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate