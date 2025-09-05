Patti LaBelle and Kevin Eubanks

Patti LaBelle is one of the signature voices in the history of R&B music. The Philly-born singer has won multiple Grammys and sold more than 50 million records. But behind the dramatic flair of her on-stage persona, there’s a deeper story. Her 1996 autobiography detailed how she had to overcome crippling shyness, as well as traumatic abuse.

On this edition of Radio Times Rewind, we showcase Marty Moss Coane’s interview with LaBelle shortly after her book came out, as she talks about her Philly upbringing and the power of the writing process as therapy.

Later in the episode, we also feature a conversation Marty had with former Tonight Show bandleader and Philly-native Kevin Eubanks.