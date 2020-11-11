The Supreme Court yesterday heard oral arguments in a Republican challenge to the Affordable Care Act. This is the third time the high court has heard arguments against the decade-old law but now, with the newly appointed Justice Barrett, there’s a larger conservative majority. At the center of the case is the “individual mandate,” which originally required Americans to buy health insurance or pay a fine, however the fine was reduced to $0 by Congress in 2017. The Republicans charge that this change makes the law unconstitutional. This hour we discuss the hearing and the arguments around whether the mandate can be removed and the law upheld with JULIE ROVNER, chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, and ALLISON HOFFMAN, professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. We’ll also discuss what this latest challenge means for the more than 20 million Americans who get their health coverage from the ACA.