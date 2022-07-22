Nonprofit Empowers Youth to Take Action Against Violence
Next on You Oughta Know, learn how a Philly nonprofit is empowering youth to help end violence. Check out a book that teaches kids how to turn climate change anxiety into action. Find out how learning a trade is helping at-risk youth build solid futures. Get new ideas for family fun at Top Golf, Sugar Factory, and Songbird Karaoke. Ride the PHLASH to Philly hotspots. Meet the creative force behind the Dirty Popcorn Black Film Festival. Spill the tea with Julian Fellowes.