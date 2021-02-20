No More Secrets: Local Nonprofit Battles Period Poverty

On this episode of You Oughta Know, Honeygrow Founder and CEO Justin Rosenburg turns his personal health and weight loss journey into a flourishing business, and Wilmington’s Urban Bike Project boosts their efforts to put more bikes on the street after donating about 1,400 bicycles in 2020. Then, a man inspired to keep his grandfather’s stories alive for future generations launches StoryTerrace, a service pairing storytellers with ghost-writers. Discover how the pandemic has impacted residential and commercial waste, then get a sneak preview of Terry Gross’ conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who received WHYY’s Lifelong Learning Award. The full conversation will air on WHYY on February 23rd. Next, No More Secrets continues to tackle period poverty with increased demand by delivering three to five months’ worth of menstrual hygiene products. Plus, the Hotel du Pont’s former restaurant The Green Room is reimagined for the first time in 110 years as Le Cavalier with a menu that expands the borders of traditional French cuisine.