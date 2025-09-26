    You Oughta Know

    A saint's canonization, zoo sculptures, viral song parodies, tasty pastries and more! 

    Air Date: September 26, 2025

    To commemorate the 25th anniversary of St. Katharine Drexel’s canonization, we visit the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament. We journey to the Pine Barrens in New Jersey to honor Emilio Carranza’s life. At The Philadelphia Zoo plants and animals are combined to form Nature’s Sculptures. We delve into Earth Kenan Salazar’s viral song parodies and savor delicious pastries at A La Mousse Cake & Cafe.

