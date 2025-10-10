KEVIN McCORRY, HOST: I’m Kevin McCorry and this is ‘Jukebox Journey.’

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Fly” by Sugar Ray, “Fly Away” by Lenny Kravitz, “Yeah!” by Usher]

KM: We’re unstuck in time, jumping through decades and genres, meditating on a theme.

This week: The marvel of monarch migration.

Everybody knows the stereotypical metaphor about butterflies: their transformation from caterpillar to chrysalis to wings, used as a symbol of personal growth.

[MUSIC: “Last Time I Saw Richard” by Joni Mitchell]

KM: Joni Mitchell from 1971.

But once mature, butterflies get a shaky reputation — too flighty, too capricious, too non-commital.

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Butterfly” by Charlie Gracie, “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” by Elton John, “The Butterfly Song” by Pink Martini]

KM: South Philly’s own Charlie Gracie from 1957, Elton John from 1975, and Pink Martini from 2016.

But don’t tell that to the mighty monarch. After transformation is where the real journey begins. One full of purpose and drive.

[MUSIC: “Against the Wind” by Bob Seger”]

KM: Bob Seger from 1980.

[MUSIC SWELL]

KM: Weighing a mere half gram, the classic orange, black and white monarch is one of the most daring creatures alive. In the fall, it flies more than 2,500 miles in a cross-continental journey that goes right through our region.

[MUSIC: “On The Way to Cape May” by Al Alberts]

KM: From 1960, Al Alberts, another South Philly native and local TV legend.

For decades, researchers tried to crack the code of monarch movement. They’d see them leaving Canada and Maine in late summer. Then they’d see them in the South Jersey wetlands in September and October. But they didn’t know where exactly they were heading.

And there was skepticism: how far could such a wispy, delicate creature make it against a world of predators?

[MUSIC: “It’s a Jungle Out There” by Harry Nilsson]

KM: From 1975, Harry Nilsson.

[MUSIC SWELL]

KM: It wasn’t until the mid 1970s that scientists tracked them to an overwintering site in the mountains of central Mexico, where they found millions of monarchs gathered in mass colonies in the forest.

[MUSIC: “Woods” by Bon Iver]

KM: From 2009, Bon Iver.

The conditions in Mexico are perfect for winter, but not for the ultimate survival of the species. So here’s the amazing thing: the butterflies that go Mexico….reproduce the next generation there, and that generation then begins a trek back north in search of their lifeblood: the milkweed plant.

[MUSIC: “Plantasia” by Mort Garson]

KM: Mort Garson, on a record intended to be listened to by houseplants, from 1976.

[MUSIC SWELL]

KM: But the trek north takes several iterations through the spring. The monarchs fly in generational waves — spawning and passing the baton down on the long journey home. Then they make it back to our region and the cycle starts all over again.

[MUSIC: “Can the Circle Be Unbroken” by The Carter Family]

KM: The Carter Family from 1935.

So if you see a monarch butterfly in the next few weeks, know where it’s going, know the obstacles it faces, and know the faith it holds in the prospect of tomorrow.

The monarch won’t see the full completion of its mission. But it flies with the belief that, as small as it is, its actions and its influence, do matter.

[MUSIC: “Such Great Heights” by The Postal Service.]

KM: From 2003, The Postal Service.

[MUSIC SWELL]

KM: I’m Kevin McCorry and this has been a Jukebox Journey on WHYY.