    Meet Three of Philly’s Master Luthiers

    Master Luthiers, Play On Philly, Container Village, The Race of Gentlemen & more!

    Air Date: September 8, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, meet Philly’s master luthiers. Find out how to build a guitar with Loudo Musical Instruments. Learn how Play On Philly is changing students’ lives with free music education and more. Discover what every parent should know about navigating social media. Visit West Philly’s shipping-container shopping mall. Get revved up for The Race of Gentlemen.

