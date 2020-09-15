“Misery”

Love? said the Commander is a duo from the Philadelphia area made up of Kate Hall, a sad gal who sings and plays guitar, violin, and percussion, and Chris Bishop, a less sad guy who plays guitar.

Both have been playing music in different projects for many years, but the pair met in the winter of 2018 via a Craigslist ad. It was Kate’s desperate, last ditch effort at finding a musical partner and Chris’s first all too easy attempt at meeting that perfect singer – a fact that has created a grudge Kate will hold on to for many years to come.

The two have experienced some big moments in their short time as a duo. They were selected from among 400 bands to open for The Felice Brothers at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York City in December of 2018, and they won the Philly Rising End of Year Showcase at World Cafe Live in January 2019. They released their first EP, A Million Miles Away, in the summer of 2019 and are releasing their second EP, A Place For Our Heads, on July 31, 2020.

Combining powerful lyrics and vocals with dynamic guitar work, the two hope to deliver a sound unlike anything listeners have heard before.