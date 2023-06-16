Lost Hat/ Talent Show
Reuniting a hat and its owner through outreach; Expressing feelings through poetry.
Albie finds a cool hat in the elevator and is determined to find out who lost it so Jay introduces her to an artist who inspires them to get the message out with posters; Albie’s magic tricks for the elevator talent show aren’t working out, and she has just as much trouble explaining how she’s feeling, so she visits a poet and finds a new talent for expression.
