This week on You Oughta Know, find out how two local nonprofits are supporting those living with HIV and AIDS and how you can help fulfill their missions. Learn how mealworms might hold the answer to reducing and upcycling plastic waste. Visit a sensory-friendly gym for all kids. Discover how celebratory cookies, to mark the end of Ramadan, are made at a local bakery. Spruce up your spring wardrobe with fashion expert George Bresia.