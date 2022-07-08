    Local Experts Explore the Healing Power of Plants

    Air Date: July 8, 2022

    Next on You Oughta Know, explore the healing power of plants. Check out the CANgineering winning designs. Find out how Philabundance is improving the quality and variety of their offerings. Celebrate Bastille Day with festive food and drink. Get Schooled on the new season of WHYY’s educational podcast. Visit a Philly fashion company that creates sustainable, locally produced clothing and accessories. Find out how the Harmony Weavers Guild is keeping a lost art alive.

