    You Oughta Know

    Living Your Dreams 

    Meet mavericks reinventing life - artists, makers, and chefs forging bold second acts.

    Air Date: January 30, 2026

    Meet mavericks who chased new dreams. After successful careers, Rob Kall turned passion into Rock Mosaics. Next, Steven CW Taylor left engineering to capture striking images at Ubuntu Fine Art. Meanwhile, R.T. Bowersox launched Theatre XP, John Wind honored his mother through the Dina Wind Foundation, and chef Eli Kulp dishes on The Tasties.

