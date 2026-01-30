Living Your Dreams
Meet mavericks reinventing life - artists, makers, and chefs forging bold second acts.
Meet mavericks who chased new dreams. After successful careers, Rob Kall turned passion into Rock Mosaics. Next, Steven CW Taylor left engineering to capture striking images at Ubuntu Fine Art. Meanwhile, R.T. Bowersox launched Theatre XP, John Wind honored his mother through the Dina Wind Foundation, and chef Eli Kulp dishes on The Tasties.
