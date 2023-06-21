Donate

    Little Door/The Full Tomato Twist

    Everyone has different feelings; Learning a dance by breaking it into smaller steps.

    Air Date: June 21, 2023

    When someone new takes over Albie’s special cubby, her happy place now makes her sad, but a violinist helps explain emotions as we all make different notes from the same instrument; Albie is frustrated trying to learn Jay and Rosie’s cool dance until a young aerialist learning a new skill inspires her to break the dance down into smaller pieces.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Albie’s Elevator

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate