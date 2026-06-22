Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and the Phillies Smash the Mets!Listen 53:25
What a weekend it was as the Phillies destroyed the Mets at CBP over the weekend. John Stolnis, Justin Klugh and Liz Roscher discuss Harper’s cycle and monster weekend, Schwarber’s FOUR home runs, outstanding pitching performances and the Phils’ upcoming schedule which features a lot of road games but a number of cupcakes along the way, too.
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