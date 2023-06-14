Knit Knostalgia /Rock Marathon
Albie learns how to upcycle give her old mitten a new purpose; Taking a break to recharge.
Albie is sad her favorite pair of red mittens no longer fit but Jay introduces her to an artist who gives clothes a new life; When Albie and Zia’s plan for an all-day rock marathon is interrupted by Albie’s constant yawns, they visit some musicians who teach them to take breaks to get energized and give their best performance.
