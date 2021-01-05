“Pickles and Olives”

Julie Be is one half of Ants on a Log, a Philly-based duo that performs music for children and other childlike people. The Ants’ award-winning music songfully advocates for positivity, social justice, and silliness.

In their off-stage lives, Julie is a music therapist and Anya is an elementary science teacher. Their powers combined make for smart, socially conscious folk, with harmonies and rhythmic play that are a delight for children (and grown children!) of all ages.

Julie Be is currently performing interactive virtual shows, and concerts at very safe outdoor settings. “Pickles and Olives” is from the Ants’ first album, released in 2015 (ah, remember the days when you could “bring your own Tupperware”?!) Check out more music and videos at www.AntsonaLogMusic.com.