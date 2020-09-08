“At Home With You”

South Jersey natives singer-songwriter John Torres and guitarist/songwriter Brian McMahon work together in the John Torres Band and have both been individually involved in the local music scene since the late 70s. Whether it be recording, producing, writing or performing, they have been collaborating together since the early 90s.

Recently during the pandemic shutdown, they collaborated on several songs relating to the experience during these unprecedented times. “At Home with You” is a song about being home, unable to leave, work or travel; yet finding solace in the stepping back from what was normal and getting to really know yourself and those closes to you.