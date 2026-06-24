Introducing The Source

Introducing The SourceListen 1:25
WHYY News produces “The Source,” a local news podcast featuring the newsroom’s most impactful audio reporting. The segments include local dispatches from storytelling teams across the newsroom, including Billy Penn, PlanPhilly, WHYY News Climate Desk and The Pulse. Each innovative podcast episode concludes with a notable Billy Penn-ism or saying. “The Source” podcast is available everywhere you get your podcasts.
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