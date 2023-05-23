Getting Your Best Sleep, Legendary Trombonist Jeff Bradshaw

We’re digging into the latest research on a good night’s rest. From melatonin supplements to the best sleep position for your health, and how deep sleep may protect you from Alzheimer’s. Joining us is University of Pennsylvania sleep medicine expert Philip Gehrman.

Award-winning jazz-soul trombonist and Philly native Jeff Bradshaw will be in the studio to perform live. His forthcoming album, Jeff Bradshaw 20, is a reflection of his two decades in the industry, touring with international stars and staying true to his unique Philly sound.