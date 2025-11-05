    How Thomas Jefferson Still Divides America

    Jefferson’s Monticello was built on ideals of freedom and the labor of enslaved people.

    Air Date: November 5, 2025

    Thomas Jefferson wrote about freedom while enslaving more than a hundred people, making him one of the most controversial founding fathers. His words and actions still shape how America understands equality today.

