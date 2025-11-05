How Thomas Jefferson Still Divides America
Jefferson’s Monticello was built on ideals of freedom and the labor of enslaved people.
Thomas Jefferson wrote about freedom while enslaving more than a hundred people, making him one of the most controversial founding fathers. His words and actions still shape how America understands equality today.
