How humor connects us and helps us weather tough times

Babies laugh before they utter their first word. Laughter is universal — although what you find funny may not be funny to me.

Laughter strengthens relationships and is good for our health, alleviating stress and anxiety. It can even release endorphins, which reduces pain.

Chris Duffy is a stand-up comedian with a serious interest in humor in all its forms. His new book, Humor Me, explores the benefits of cultivating a sense of humor: why laughing is cathartic, contagious and a sign of cooperation.

Humor, he says, also allows us to be more observant, more vulnerable and more willing to take social risks. He joins us this week to talk about how to find laughter in our not-so-funny world. He’s hosts the podcast How to be a Better Human.