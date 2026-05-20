    Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison

    Hope

    The fifth episode of “Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison” looks at the solutions being proposed to address the crisis of aging prisoners.

    Air Date: May 20, 2026 8:00 am
    Maria Rodriguez

    Maria Rodriguez, 68, has spent nearly five decades in prison at State Correctional Institution Muncy. | Illustration by Sheldon Sneed Designs

    Maria Rodriguez has spent close to 50 years at State Correctional Institution Muncy after being convicted of second-degree murder. Living in the prison’s infirmary, her body is breaking down with a host of ailments, including diabetes, arthritis and a broken back. Cases like Rodriguez’s are leading some officials to rethink how the criminal justice system handles aging prisoners. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in March that mandatory life-without-parole sentences for second degree murder are unconstitutional, but the court said it’s up to the state legislature to figure out how the ruling will apply retroactively. For other prisoners, their pathways to get out remain limited, as the commutation process is slowed by a large backlog of applications. A bill to expand eligibility for compassionate release passed the state house but has not passed the state senate. While legislative action on mass incarceration stalls, many lifers are getting sick as they wait and age in prison.

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