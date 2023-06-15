Good Day/Big Orange Fuzzy Thing
Having a good day despite a bad moment; Telling the truth even though a fib is easier.
After Albie breaks her favorite crayon and Malik’s tie rips, an artist who uses found objects to make beautiful art teaches them to see the big picture when something bad happens; When Huggy and Albie break their promise to Jay they visit a comic artist to help them figure out a fib so he won’t get upset, but soon realize telling the truth is better even when it’s hard.
