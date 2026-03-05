    Sports In America

    For Claressa Shields, the Best Revenge is Her Paper

    Air Date: March 6, 2026 2:00 pm
    Claressa Shields is one of the most decorated female boxers ever. She’s a two-time Olympic gold medalist and is the only boxer — male or female — to hold undisputed titles in three separate divisions. She’s also currently undefeated.

    But for Claressa to climb to the top, she had to face her toughest opponent yet: her past. This week, we relive Claressa’s historic journey to her first Olympics, learn how she finally let go of resentment, and find out what it takes to become a champion.

    We’ll also check in with Andreas Hale, a combat sports reporter at ESPN. With Floyd Mayweather’s recent announcement that he’s coming out of retirement, Andreas helps answer the question: How old is too old to compete?

    Show Notes

