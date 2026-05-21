    Sports In America

    Enes Kanter Freedom Won’t Stay Silent

    Air Date: May 22, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 52:34

    Some say sports and politics should be kept separate — that athletes should just “stick to sports.” But for others, politics and sports can’t be separated at all.

    This week, we sit down with Kevin Blackistone, an award-winning national sports columnist who focuses on the intersection of sports and politics. We’ll talk about why he believes it’s impossible to separate the two, how the Trump administration is showing up in the sports world today, and how athletes respond when they’re told to “shut up and dribble.”

    Then we’ll hear from an athlete who’s made a name for himself by speaking out. During his 11 years in the NBA, Enes Kanter Freedom played for five teams, including the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Enes has built a reputation as an advocate, putting human rights at the forefront of every conversation — even when it has led to personal consequences for himself and his family.

    Show Notes

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