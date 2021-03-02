Elizabeth Kolbert’s “Under a White Sky”

Can we engineer our way out of climate change? And what lessons should we take from our past attempts to control nature? New Yorker staff writer ELIZABETH KOLBERT joins us to talk about her new book, Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future, which explores the work of researchers and scientists tackling the impending climate disaster and searching for technological solutions – from geo-engineering to genetic editing. It’s a follow-up to her Pulitzer Prize-winning The Sixth Extinction.