Elizabeth Kolbert’s “Under a White Sky”

Air Date: March 2, 2021 10:00 am

Can we engineer our way out of climate change? And what lessons should we take from our past attempts to control nature? New Yorker staff writer ELIZABETH KOLBERT joins us to talk about her new book, Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future, which explores the work of researchers and scientists tackling the impending climate disaster and searching for technological solutions – from geo-engineering to genetic editing. It’s a follow-up to her Pulitzer Prize-winning The Sixth Extinction.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate