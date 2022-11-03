Cristina Cutts Dougherty: Powerful Role Model
Cristina Cutts Dougherty is the first female tubist to attend the Curtis Institute of Music since its opening in 1924. Cristina grew up in South Africa and developed her love for music from going to djembe classes and taking gumboot dance lessons. This week On Stage at Curtis viewers will enjoy Cristina performance by composers Krzywicki, Price, Tomasi and Mortimer.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.