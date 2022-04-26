COVID-19’s impact on the School Year: Students Perspective

Featuring a whole new Spoken Youth Team, in this episode we ask the question: How did Covid-19 impact this school year? You will hear a variety of youth voices and perspective.

Spoken Youth is now lead by Yaelies Terron, a senior at Glassboro High, Mya Blackwood, a junior from CAPA in Philadelphia and Eva Murphy, a sophomore at Parkway Northwest High in Philadelphia.

This series is organized in collaboration with WHYY’s Pathways to Media Careers Youth Employment Program with support from our mentors in the radio department.