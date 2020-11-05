Counting the votes and election legal challenges

Air Date: November 5, 2020 10:00 am
Election workers scan ballots at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Election workers scan ballots at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Officials anticipate that the task of scanning mail and absentee ballots will be completed Thursday. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

We’re going to begin today’s show with an update on vote counting in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania – up to the date numbers and what how the campaigns are reacting to the returns. We’re joined by WHYY’s KATIE MEYER and JOHN MICEK of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. This has been one of the most litigious presidential campaigns in memory with an estimated 300 lawsuits filed this year, mostly by Republicans. Stanford University professor of law NATE PERSILY will discuss these legal challenges to the ballot count especially in Pennsylvania and whether the US Supreme Court will get involved in deciding the election results.

