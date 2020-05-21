Community Works
Meet the Movers and Makers building community through art. For decades, The Norris Square Neighborhood Project has created a safe space for West Kensington residents to pursue cultural education, art and sustainable agriculture. The Original Groove Circus’ music inspires listeners to let go of their troubles. Self-published zines endure as an accessible medium to express diverse stories and interests. Plus, see how the hip-hop dance group Project Positive is motivating West Philly teens.