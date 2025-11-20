    Comfort and Floyd, El Chingon, Southwark

    This week on Check, Please! Philly we talk diner pancakes, sourdough tortillas, and Italian amuse bouche.

    Air Date: November 20, 2025

    Three Philly locals stop by the studio with three culinary heavy hitters. Our table talk hits a bustling corner diner serving neighborhood comfort food, a Mexican restaurant bringing the more eclectic flavors of Mexico to South Philly, and a swanky modern Italian spot bringing culinary artistry and technique to a casual corner in Queen Village.

    Brought to you by Check, Please! Philly

