Comfort and Floyd, El Chingon, Southwark
This week on Check, Please! Philly we talk diner pancakes, sourdough tortillas, and Italian amuse bouche.
Three Philly locals stop by the studio with three culinary heavy hitters. Our table talk hits a bustling corner diner serving neighborhood comfort food, a Mexican restaurant bringing the more eclectic flavors of Mexico to South Philly, and a swanky modern Italian spot bringing culinary artistry and technique to a casual corner in Queen Village.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.