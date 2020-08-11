“Come Together”

Children of Adam Band is a 14 member New World Music band that hails from Philadelphia and only performs it’s own original “PMB Music” (PMB=Positive Message Bearing Music).

“PMB Music” is a unique self-created genre of music created by Children of Adam Band. “PMB Music” means there’s no profanity, gangsta rap, misogyny, drugs, violence, or verbal abuse. Children of Adam Band’s music is a hybrid fusion of Jazz, Funk, R&B, Soul, Latin, African, Middle Eastern, and Spoken Word, all blended with a touch of the “American Experience”. The songs are multi-lingual with English, Spanish, Hebrew, Arabic, Wolof, Fulani, and other languages.

Children of Adam Band speaks to the world about social issues like self respect, self esteem, respect for others, inclusion, diversity, respect for parents and so many other positive concepts embraced by most people. The song “Come Together” calls upon all people to do just that.

They also celebrate the musical diversity of humanity with songs addressing racial discrimination like “Skin I’m In”, or songs extolling the profound gratitude for motherhood like “Mama”. Music is indeed the universal language and Children of Adam Band brings light to the world by sharing a platform of music building human bridges of understanding and appreciation.

Children of Adam Band’s greatest accomplishment was being judged in 2019 by 6th Annual PHL Live Center Stage as Top World Music Band in Philadelphia created by Philadelphia Councilman David Oh. The band received an official City of Philadelphia Citation as well as numerous other award amenities.

Children of Adam Band’s debut CD, PMB, Positive Message Bearing Music Vol. 1: BILAL on Oct 2019. Eight tracks of original PMB music written by Baba Kenya and produced by Images of the Motherland available on your favorite platform.