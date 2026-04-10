    Cherry blossoms

    Air Date: April 10, 2026
    Listen 6:19
    Jukebox-Journey logo

    On this edition of Jukebox Journey, the ephemeral beauty of peak bloom and Philadelphia’s part in the enduring legacy of cherry tree diplomacy.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Jukebox Journey

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate