Hosts Shirley Min and Kae Lani Palmisano sit down with Chef Marcus Samuelsson, host of PBS’ No Passport Required, for a meaningful conversation about culture, tradition and how both inform us about the food we eat. They spoke in front of a live audience at WHYY ahead of Samuelsson’s Philadelphia episode of No Passport Required.

Plus, watch how delicious produce is grown locally throughout the winter, find out where to skydive without actually jumping out of an airplane, and learn how to decorate cookies like a professional!