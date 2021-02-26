Celebrating Black History
On this episode of You Oughta Know, travel to Medford, NJ to learn about Dr. James Still, a renowned 19th century African American herbalist and homeopathic healer. Then, high school students earn scholarship opportunities by participating in Citizens Bank’s Black History Month challenge. Next, we travel to Avery’s Rest, a colonial-era resting site where archaeologists have discovered unmarked burials of the first-known African Americans in Delaware. Using DNA, scientists can piece together stories of the individual’s lives and ancestral lineage. Then, Lamar Advertising honors Black historical figures with a series of over 300 digital billboards, and family historian Joyce Mosley traces her familial origins back to early colonial America. Rodney and Erika McLeod have partnered up with WHYY to help advance youth equity and education through their Game Changers mentorship program. Plus, don’t miss the uplifting — and tasty — origin story behind the Cinnamon Bun Exchange, and find out how to get your hands on the next best card game to come out of Philly, Capital Punishment.